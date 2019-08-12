$0.12 EPS Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.10. Century Casinos reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNTY. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price target on Century Casinos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

CNTY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. 19,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,697. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $250.82 million, a PE ratio of 77.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Century Casinos by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 7.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,959,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,010,000 after acquiring an additional 135,673 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 326.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 46,787 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 137.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,279,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after acquiring an additional 740,226 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

