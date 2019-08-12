-$0.11 EPS Expected for ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). ConforMIS reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ConforMIS.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 92.18% and a negative net margin of 34.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CFMS shares. BidaskClub cut ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price target on ConforMIS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConforMIS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

CFMS traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.74. 10,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,488. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $119.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.28. ConforMIS has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other ConforMIS news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 613,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 23,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $99,019.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,093,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,078.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,263,408 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,481 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 65.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 296.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 115,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ConforMIS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ConforMIS in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 21.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 64,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

