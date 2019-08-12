$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Sierra Wireless posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 69%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $191.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on SWIR. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 38.2% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,451,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,329,000 after acquiring an additional 677,919 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $5,762,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 18.0% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 681,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 18.2% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 75,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.09 million, a P/E ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 2.17.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

