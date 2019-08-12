$0.05 EPS Expected for Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pattern Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Pattern Energy Group reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pattern Energy Group.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Pattern Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGI traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,515,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31. Pattern Energy Group has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 116.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Pattern Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 36,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

