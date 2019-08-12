-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.04. LivePerson reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LPSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 16,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $447,904.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $117,852.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,266 shares of company stock worth $1,728,075. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LivePerson by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 954,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,762,000 after acquiring an additional 66,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LivePerson by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in LivePerson during the second quarter worth $1,929,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in LivePerson by 81.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in LivePerson by 43.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 561,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,745,000 after acquiring an additional 169,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

LPSN stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,816. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $39.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

