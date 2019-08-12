-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Medley Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.01). Medley Capital reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Medley Capital will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medley Capital.

Get Medley Capital alerts:

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 151.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.65 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medley Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of MCC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,432. Medley Capital has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Medley Capital by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 243,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Medley Capital by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 53,940 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Medley Capital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medley Capital by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

About Medley Capital

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medley Capital (MCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.