Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 156,275 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 156,275 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,187,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,969,000 after acquiring an additional 83,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,389,000 after acquiring an additional 515,706 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $80.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,576,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,006. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.34. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $936,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,153,917.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $1,755,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,515,137.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,483,115. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Buckingham Research set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

