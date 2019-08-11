Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 130,547 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of Keysight Technologies worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 74.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 16,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,228,234.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 14,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,394,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,718 shares of company stock worth $3,645,835. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Keysight Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

