Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,226 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Realty Income worth $11,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

O stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.06. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $55.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.14.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.42 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 27.86%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.27%.

In other news, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $186,011.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,808.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $424,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,460 shares of company stock worth $1,366,521 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

