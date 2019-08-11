Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 100.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,039,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,632,000 after buying an additional 7,040,520 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chubb by 18.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,697,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,829,000 after buying an additional 412,064 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 15,106.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 397,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,780,000 after buying an additional 395,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,121,000 after buying an additional 383,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 39.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,259,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,453,000 after buying an additional 353,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, insider Juan C. Andrade sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $726,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,479,420.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $1,522,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,473,795.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,821 shares of company stock worth $51,099,287 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.55.

NYSE CB traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $159.62. 2,055,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,193. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $160.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.