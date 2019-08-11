Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 123,026 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 319.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,026 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Copart were worth $12,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Copart by 170.7% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 170.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.62. The stock had a trading volume of 940,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,562. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $79.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $553.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Copart to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

In related news, EVP William E. Franklin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $7,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,804.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $3,172,711.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,818.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,458 shares of company stock valued at $31,198,755 in the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

