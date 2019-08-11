Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $14,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 122.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,107.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.85. 3,311,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,688. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $122.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.