ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZTE CORP/ADR’s FY2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ZTCOY. ValuEngine upgraded ZTE CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTE CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ZTE CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS ZTCOY opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 1.82. ZTE CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products.

