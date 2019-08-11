ZMINE (ZMN) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, ZMINE has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. ZMINE has a market cap of $1.93 million and $9,079.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00073329 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00358147 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000064 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006341 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001076 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 240,328,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,284,169 tokens. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

