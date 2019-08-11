Zetacoin (ZET) Market Capitalization Tops $327,791.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and YoBit. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $327,791.00 and approximately $17,012.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,471.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.82 or 0.02911194 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00837651 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00018184 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,108,724 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Novaexchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

