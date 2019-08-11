Zero (ZER) Price Hits $0.0675

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0675 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $449,081.00 and $359.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00506084 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00133393 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00054964 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003123 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000469 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 6,683,821 coins and its circulating supply is 6,650,339 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

