Zazove Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Zazove Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,045 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 9.4% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 125,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 123.1% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 133,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 73,609 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the first quarter worth $48,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 15.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 95.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 609,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 297,992 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director William L. Thacker purchased 5,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $80,514.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President James C. Baker purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $305,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 298,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,086.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 65,304 shares of company stock worth $1,018,915 in the last 90 days.

Shares of KYN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,543. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

