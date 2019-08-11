Zazove Associates LLC Purchases 86,845 Shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

Zazove Associates LLC increased its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,845 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 1,201,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $6,069,347.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher William Eccleshare sold 82,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $425,457.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,285,304 shares of company stock worth $6,500,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CCO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. 5,511,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,927,267. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.99. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $6.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCO. Wolfe Research cut shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

About CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

