Zazove Associates LLC Purchases 1,891,121 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)

Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 4,940.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,929,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891,121 shares during the quarter. Zazove Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRA. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 10.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 6.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Shares of FRA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.66. 248,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,779. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

