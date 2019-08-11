Zacks: Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.83) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Revlon an industry rank of 46 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other Revlon news, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,987,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 240,000 shares of company stock worth $5,231,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REV. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Revlon by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Revlon by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

REV traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $16.83. 124,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,263. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73. Revlon has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.27.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revlon will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

