Zacks: MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MVC Capital an industry rank of 86 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get MVC Capital alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MVC shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MVC Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

NYSE MVC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,283. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MVC Capital has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.86 million, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. MVC Capital had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MVC Capital will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. MVC Capital’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

In other MVC Capital news, Chairman Michael T. Tokarz purchased 11,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $103,707.16. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 998,100 shares in the company, valued at $9,352,197. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mvc Capital, Inc. sold 608,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $1,034,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,836,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,767.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MVC Capital by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in MVC Capital by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 566,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 64,145 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MVC Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 793,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in MVC Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MVC Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MVC Capital (MVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MVC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.