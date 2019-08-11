Zacks: Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $64.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.72 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Middlesex Water an industry rank of 158 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $103,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,127 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $191,778.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,144.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,782 shares of company stock valued at $414,470. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 9.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 11.0% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 4.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.60. 53,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.95. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $63.67. The company has a market cap of $978.84 million, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.34.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middlesex Water (MSEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.