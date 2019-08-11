Zacks: Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $56.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C an industry rank of 14 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,093,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,270,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 556,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after acquiring an additional 270,178 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,171,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,127,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after acquiring an additional 232,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,312. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $47.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

