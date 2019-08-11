Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut GlycoMimetics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut GlycoMimetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 23.88 and a current ratio of 17.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.45.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at $123,000.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

