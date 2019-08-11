Zacks Investment Research Lowers Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions. Its solutions are designed to help small- and medium-sized businesses. The Company’s products and services includes initial Website design and creation, email and commerce solutions as well as offerings, such as scalable and on-demand computing, security, storage and bandwidth, online marketing, mobile and productivity solutions, Web Presence and Commerce Offerings, Computing Resources and Security Offerings, Marketing Solutions and Productivity Tools. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.63.

NASDAQ EIGI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.79. 165,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,367. Endurance International Group has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $746.34 million, a PE ratio of 159.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.72 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. Endurance International Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Endurance International Group will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endurance International Group news, major shareholder Opportunistic Value Fun Okumus acquired 114,200 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $551,586.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 555,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,153 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,993,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,968,000 after buying an additional 3,017,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,058,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after buying an additional 315,401 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

