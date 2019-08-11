Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Five Point (NYSE:FPH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Point (NYSE:FPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Point Holdings LLC, designs and develops mixed-use, master-planned communities primarily in coastal California. It offer homes, commercial, retail, educational and recreational elements as well as civic areas, parks and open spaces. The company’s communities consist of Great Park Neighborhoods(R) in Irvine, Newhall Ranch(R) near Valencia and The San Francisco Shipyard/Candlestick Point in the City of San Francisco. Five Point Holdings LLC is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Five Point from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.35.

NYSE:FPH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.83. 61,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,172. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48. Five Point has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Five Point had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. Research analysts predict that Five Point will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,823 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 711,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

