Zacks: Brokerages Expect SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) will announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SunTrust Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.51. SunTrust Banks posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SunTrust Banks will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SunTrust Banks.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus set a $81.00 price objective on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

NYSE STI traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.09. 1,004,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. SunTrust Banks has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $75.08.

In other news, insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $115,397.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,354.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,367,649.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,630 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

