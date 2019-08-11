Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.18. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.51 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

MGY traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,885. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 212,298 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.