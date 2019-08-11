Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apergy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Apergy reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apergy will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apergy.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $306.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.64 million. Apergy had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 7.60%. Apergy’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APY shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Apergy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apergy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Apergy from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APY. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apergy by 136.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Apergy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Apergy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Apergy by 276.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APY stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 499,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,192. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.18. Apergy has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $46.11.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

