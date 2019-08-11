Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.73 Million

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to announce sales of $314.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $312.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $316.27 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $302.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

In related news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $49,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,099 shares in the company, valued at $796,739.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $959,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $203,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.03. 397,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $43.95 and a twelve month high of $68.62. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.78%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.