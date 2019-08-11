Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.73 Million

Analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to announce sales of $314.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $312.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $316.27 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $302.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

In related news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $49,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,099 shares in the company, valued at $796,739.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $959,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $203,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.03. 397,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $43.95 and a twelve month high of $68.62. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.78%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

