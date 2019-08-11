Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HTHT shares. ValuEngine raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. China International Capital downgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded Huazhu Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of HTHT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 566,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,756. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $45.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.58, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 29,679,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,861,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,723,000 after acquiring an additional 273,044 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,903,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,623,000 after acquiring an additional 663,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,111,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

