Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Brookdale Senior Living posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($1.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Brookdale Senior Living’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKD shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

Brookdale Senior Living stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 862,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,534. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Frank M. Bumstead bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,236.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 165.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 441.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 299,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 244,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 583.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 383,701 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

