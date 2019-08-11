Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Aramark posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on ARMK. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on Aramark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 25.0% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 852,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,201,000 after acquiring an additional 33,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Aramark by 3.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 28.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 372,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 83,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARMK traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.10. 4,561,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

