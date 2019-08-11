Zacks: Analysts Expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to Announce $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. S&W Seed posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 566.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 19th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SANW shares. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Monday, June 10th.

SANW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.55. 13,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,342. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 495,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 2nd quarter worth $3,079,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

