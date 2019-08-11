Zacks: Analysts Expect Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) to announce $78.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.40 million and the highest is $79.73 million. Q2 reported sales of $60.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year sales of $309.80 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $381.53 million, with estimates ranging from $376.00 million to $386.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Q2 from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Q2 in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Q2 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Q2 from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In other Q2 news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 3,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $277,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,999 shares in the company, valued at $26,088,399.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 480,537 shares of company stock worth $35,941,718. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,818,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 39.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,043,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,247,000 after buying an additional 293,892 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Q2 by 480.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after buying an additional 253,966 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,491,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 127.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after buying an additional 200,824 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.06. 707,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,049. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -235.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.66. Q2 has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $89.39.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.