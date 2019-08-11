Zacks: Analysts Expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Post $1.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.08. OSI Systems posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OSI Systems.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Deepak Chopra sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $3,728,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 549,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,546,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $2,083,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 153,404 shares in the company, valued at $15,980,094.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $20,676,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $9,585,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $5,560,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $4,030,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 45.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 40,854 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.78. 199,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.32. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $67.15 and a 1 year high of $117.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

