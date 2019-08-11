Zacks: Analysts Expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $762.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will post sales of $762.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $720.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $801.00 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $674.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.71 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company’s revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Shares of MUR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,082,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 632.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 247.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 10.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, MHI Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

