Zacks: Analysts Expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Post $1.60 EPS

Equities analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to post $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.62. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS.

FRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

FRT traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.19. 338,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.67. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $115.09 and a 1 year high of $139.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,110,000 after purchasing an additional 103,768 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

