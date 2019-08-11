Zacks: Analysts Expect BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Announce -$0.60 EPS

Analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.02) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,407. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 979,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

