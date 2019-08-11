Zacks: Analysts Expect ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ANCHIANO THERAP/S’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ANCHIANO THERAP/S.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ANCHIANO THERAP/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ANCN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 18,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,271. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANCN. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

