Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.23. Tecnoglass posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.53 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 1.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGLS shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.46.

NASDAQ TGLS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.39. 390,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,436. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 8,803.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 53,258 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at $746,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at $2,912,000. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 104,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 44,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

