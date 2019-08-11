Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Post $1.00 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.05. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.27 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $39.33. 76,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,966. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $40,623,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 563,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,963,000 after buying an additional 207,078 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $8,216,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,058,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,141,000 after buying an additional 66,825 shares during the period. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $2,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

