Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) to Post $1.23 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) will announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $164.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.74.

EW traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $217.63. 482,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $134.53 and a twelve month high of $219.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.06, for a total value of $939,897.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,043 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,087.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $262,254.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,422 shares of company stock valued at $28,198,586 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,211,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,293,075,000 after buying an additional 780,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,175,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,274,000 after buying an additional 598,976 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,039,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,115,646,000 after buying an additional 275,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $449,976,000 after buying an additional 202,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,373,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $454,154,000 after buying an additional 22,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.