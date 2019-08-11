Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.30. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $415.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.14 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a negative net margin of 9.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 25,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 20,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,800.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AHT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.91. 765,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

