Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

Shares of YUM traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,526. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.01 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.45.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

In other news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $175,504.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,958.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Walter sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $279,695.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,113.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $6,203,386 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

