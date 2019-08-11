Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $104.14 and last traded at $104.23, approximately 4,140,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,958,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.84.

A number of analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Xilinx to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Xilinx from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.18. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth W. Vanderslice sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 5,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $603,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,674.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,377,587 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,672,404 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $972,785,000 after buying an additional 3,093,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,137,464 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,680,020,000 after buying an additional 2,294,950 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,306,000. Swedbank purchased a new position in Xilinx in the first quarter worth about $111,757,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 24.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,487,605 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $411,258,000 after purchasing an additional 686,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

