XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. XCel Brands had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ XELB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 152,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,492. The company has a market cap of $36.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. XCel Brands has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15.

XELB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

