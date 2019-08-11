XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for XBiotech’s earnings. XBiotech posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XBiotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.85) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover XBiotech.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XBIT. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of XBiotech in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other XBiotech news, major shareholder Fondation Rennes acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,110,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,159,826.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XBIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in XBiotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in XBiotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XBIT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,726. The firm has a market cap of $260.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34. XBiotech has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

