Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,486 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Centurylink by 51.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in Centurylink by 71.6% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 38,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Centurylink by 1.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 225,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Centurylink by 84.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Centurylink by 48.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,482,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,049 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,758,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,745,195. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centurylink news, Chairman Harvey P. Perry bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 471,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,029.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 105,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,750. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.