Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $230,000 Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $4,367,000. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $946,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,122 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 18,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

NYSE:LVS traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,522,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,501. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.77%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

